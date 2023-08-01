FILE — Paul Reubens attends the world premiere of “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday” during the South by Southwest Film Festival on Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Austin, Texas. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)
FILE — Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting “The Pee-wee Herman Show” live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose character Pee-wee Herman became a cultural phenomenon through films and TV shows, has died. Reubens’ publicist says he died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. Reubens said in a statement that his fans should “accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years.” Reubens’ character, with his too-tight gray suit, white chunky loafers and red bow tie was best known for the film “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” and the television series “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.”
