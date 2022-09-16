RISING SUN — Pedro Ford Gomez-Sexton, age 27, of Rising Sun, MD, gained his wings on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was the loving son of Anna Sexton ( Doughney ) and youngest of five siblings. Pedro loved spending time with his family and being his good-natured, mischievous self.
Pedro had a talent for taking things apart and fixing them, sometimes simply for the joy of finding out what made things "tick".
Pedro was the creator of fun for those around him, ensuring everyone was having a great time. He was intelligent, self-taught, and had the biggest heart. He had an infectious laugh and goofy personality. It was impossible to be sad around him.
Pedro was a church member of Truth & Life Center since childhood, located in North East, MD.
Pedro is deeply missed by his mother, Anna Doughney; stepfather, Glen Doughney; brothers, Michael, Gene and Roger; sister, Jeanea; nephew, Julian; niece, Kinsley; aunt, Lois; longtime girlfriend, Haley; and his church family.
Pedro is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Edsel and Jean Sexton.
