NORTH EAST, MD — Pauline "Polly" Hollett Willis, age 83, of North East, MD, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Born on November 22, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Bayard and Helen Hess Hollett.
An adoring mother and grandmother, Mrs. Willis prided herself in taking care of and spending time with her family and grandkids. She loved traveling out west with her husband, Samuel, horseback riding, and gardening.
Survivors include her loving husband of 63 years, Samuel Willis; children, Karen Reynolds (John), and Rodney Willis (Dawn), both of North East; grandchildren, Joshua Willis (Anna Wicks), Jacob Willis, John Reynolds (Miriam), and Dustin Reynolds; and great-granddaughter, Lillian Willis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Roger Willis; and siblings, Catherine Hollett Ferguson, Phoebe Robinson, Ethel Lewis, and Bayard Hollett.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, July 11, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Graveside service with interment in Sharps Cemetery, will be private.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Katie Mackie and Tracy Hartgrove for their compassionate care, as well as the staff at Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation; or to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
