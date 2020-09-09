NORTH EAST — Paula Smallwood Jourdan, 72 of North East, MD, died Saturday, September 5, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Born in Dorton, KY, on October 2, 1947, she was the daughter of Georgia Ann (Holified) Smallwood Henson of Dorton, KY and the late John Lee Smallwood.
Paula enjoyed quilting, sewing and vacations at the Outer Banks, NC. Most of all she loved her family and the time spent with them. She especially enjoyed fishing with her grandchildren and taking trips to visit with family in KY.
She retired from the U.S. Postal.in 2007.
Survived by her husband: Ralph Edward Jourdan; three daughters: Christy Rohrer (Ryan) of Nottingham, PA, Cynthia Kutsishin (Alex) of Bel Air, MD and Angie Mercer (Ted) of Elkton, MD; and three sons: John Brackins (Jody) of Earleville, MD, Steve Jourdan (Angie) of Rising Sun, MD and Michael Jourdan (Christina) of Inman, SC; sister of: Diane Lewis of Newark, DE, Mary Tackett, Charlene Henson and Darlene Cable all of Dorton, KY, Doug Henson of Lake Havasu City, AZ and David Henson of Dahlonega, GA; eleven grandchildren; five step grandchildren; also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her father: John Lee Smallwood; brother: John Edward Henson; and stepfather: Charles Henson.
Friends may call Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday at the funeral home.
Interment will follow services in Rose Bank Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD.
