NORTH EAST — Surrounded by his family, Paul Zane Montgomery went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the age of 85. He was born on January 11, 1936, to the late Samuel Henry and Minnie Naomi (Graybeal) Montgomery.
Paul was a 1954 graduate of Rising Sun High School and a 1958 graduate of West Chester State Teachers’ College, later earning a Master’s Plus 30 in Education. He had a teaching career in Physical Education and Driver Education that spanned more than 40 years, with 25 of them in Cecil County. He was also a co-owner of Cecil Driving School for 40 years.
Being raised on a farm, Paul and his brother Richard were inspired in 1972 to start Cherry Grove Christmas Tree Farm, a family-owned business in Rising Sun, Maryland, and were members of Maryland and National Christmas Tree Associations.
Paul was an active member of the community. At Moore’s Chapel United Methodist Church, he organized an annual golf tournament for many years, helping to raise funds for a new church building. He served as Treasurer of the Cecil County Retired School Personnel Association for 25 years. He was also involved in Ducks Unlimited, the Senior Bowling League at Elk Lanes and Northern Bay Fishing Club.
Paul was known for his whistling, and his love of gospel music, sports and the outdoors. He enjoyed years of coaching his children and countless others. He was especially proud of leading the North East High School boys’ soccer team to a championship season in the fall of 1990. He also actively engaged in playing softball, golfing, fishing and waterfowl hunting. He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles, as well as Maryland Terrapins basketball.
Paul dearly loved his family, and they always came first. He is survived by Kay, his wife of 60 years, daughter Anne Jackson [Brian], son Stephen Montgomery [Katie], and three grandchildren: Erin, Zane and Xander Montgomery. Also, his godson Ryan Bailey, sisters, Doris Jones [Fred] and Ruth Brown [Wayne] and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Henry “Bud” Montgomery and Richard Montgomery.
All are welcome to join the family for graveside services on Thursday, March 11, at 2 p.m. at Moore’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 392 Blake Road, Elkton, Maryland. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Montgomery Family Pavilion.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Moore’s Chapel United Methodist Church or the Kids Fund through Cecil County Retired School Personnel Association, both in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.
