FRUITLAND — Paul W. Messick passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 21st surrounded by his family in Fruitland, MD.
He was born March 16, 1958, in Wilmington, DE, the son of the late Donald W Messick and Anita (Maus) Campbell. Paul was a graduate of Delcastle High School.
Paul served in the US Army before working at W.L Gore for 20 years. He then opened his own business, Custom Machine, which he successfully ran for many years. He had a passion for NASCAR and racing, and could regularly be seen at the local drag strips where he proudly raced his dragsters.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Donald W. Messick, Robert Campbell, and Anita (Maus) Campbell. He is survived by 2 sons, Sam Messick and Jack Messick, his sister Diane (Eugene) Windsor and brothers John (Kimberly) Messick and Barry (Beverly) Campbell.
A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Donations in his memory can be sent to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Maryland 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Messick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.