NORTH EAST — Paul Sanford Thomas, 32 of North East, MD, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019.
He was born in Newark, DE, on October 15, 1986.
Paul worked at Quikrete, Perryville, MD. In his spare time he enjoyed arts and crafting. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his parents: David and Susan (Mangold) Thomas of North East, MD; one brother: Clifton Thomas (Angela) of Elkton, MD; his paternal grandmother: Addie Rae Thomas of Elkton, MD; and his nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneral home.com
