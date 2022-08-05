COLORA — Paul Robert McDonald went to be with the Lord on the morning of August 1, 2022. Rob was born September 26, 1959 at Kirk Army Hospital, Aberdeen, MD. He died August 1, 2022 at his home in Colora, MD.
Rob graduated Aberdeen High School in 1977 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy that same year. He had many trips aboard the USS John Paul Jones in the Pacific Theater. He left the Navy in 1981 and spent several years in Alaska and Arizona with his brother, Pat. In 1984 he moved back to Maryland. He joined the Department of Veterans Affairs in 1991 at Perry Point, MD, where he was in charge of repairing computers and was a Visual Information Specialist until his retirement in 2018.
He met the love of his life, Kandi, and they were married in 1994. They have two wonderful and bright children, Hailey and Sean.
Rob is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Kandi; daughter, Hailey; son, Sean; mother, Sandy McDonald; mother-in-law, Janet Major; sisters, Patty, Paula and Pam; brother, Pat; along with numerous cousins, relatives and friends.
Rob was always pulling pranks, he wanted to make people laugh and have fun. He was always there to help and lend support. He was always working on computers and electronics. He had many talents and he used these to work around his home as well as for others. He never complained, even though he would be in so much pain. He called his mom every day. He was a good golfer, risk-taker, handyman, mechanic and friend. He was always humble and never boastful. He enjoyed traveling and sightseeing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warriors and the Helping Up Mission in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Rob will be sorely missed.
We all love you, Paul Robert
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, August 11, 2022, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022, 9 AM until 11 AM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Interment will be private.
Following the funeral services, a luncheon will be held from 1 PM until 4 PM, at the American Legion Joseph L. Davis Post No. 47, 501 St. John Street, Havre de Grace, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
