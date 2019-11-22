CORTE MADERA, CA —Paul Lamar Stevens passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019 in the comfort of his home in Corte Madera, California, in which he lived for 52 years. Paul graduated from Elkton High school in 1952, then served four years in the US Air Force. In 1957, he married Margery Ohlandt of San Francisco. They were together for 62 years. Paul Obtained his BA and MA at San Francisco State University and taught and coached sports at Del Mar Middle School in Tiburon, CA. Paul is survived by his wife Margery, brothers Ray and David, sons Mike and Chet, and grandchildren Bianca, Will and Ben.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Stevens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

