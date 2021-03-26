RISING SUN — Paul spent his life devoted to his lovely wife Deborah of 45 years. He is also survived by his 3 children Cary Runge, Christine Runge and Paul the 3rd., and his sister Helen Constance Drummond and the brother of the Late Patricia Anderson both of Carrol County. He was a friend to everyone and always made you laugh.
He will be truly missed by all that loved him, as well as all that had the pleasure to know him.
