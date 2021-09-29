RISING SUN — Paul James Smith, Sr., 72 of Rising Sun, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
Born in Grundy, VA, on April 23, 1949, he was the son of the late Jessie Lee Smith and Pauline (Marshall) Smith.
Paul retired from the U.S. Army and also from Amtrak, where he worked as a welding supervisor.
He was a member of North East Methodist Church, North East, MD. In his spare time, Paul enjoyed hunting and fishing. Spending time with his grandkids, family and hunting buddies. He enjoyed talking to everyone, always saying he never met a stranger.
Paul is survived by his loving wife: Sharon Smith; daughter: Jenny Rebecca Smith (Keith Bayer - fiancé), and son: P.J. Smith, Jr. all of Rising Sun, MD; four siblings: Wanda McCracken of Charlestown, MD, Patty Miller of Elkton, MD, Rickey Smith and Ginny Smith both of North East, MD; and his two beloved grandchildren: Justin and Madeline Weaver.
In addition to his parents, Paul was also preceded in death by a sister: Barbara Blakeley.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
Per Paul's request, please wear camo clothing to the service if you are able.
All COVID precautions will be taken. Masks and temperature checks will be required.
