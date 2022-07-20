RISING SUN — Paul J. Roberts age 69, of Rising Sun MD passed away on July 3, 2022. He was born on November 9, 1952 in Avondale, PA to the late Jonathan Roberts, and the late Jean Roberts (McMillan). Paul is survived by his wife of 36 years, Pamela J. Stegall. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at 12:00 noon on Sunday July 24, 2022 at Nonantum Farm 47 Good Hope Rd. Landenberg, PA 19350 A luncheon will be held following the life celebration. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com. Paul is also survived by brothers Kenneth Roberts of Landenberg, Pa. and Brian Roberts ( Barbara) of Avondale, PA.
Paul grew up in Avondale, Pa. After attending Milwaukee School of Engineering, he worked with his father in the family business-J.J. Roberts HVAC and Steam Boilers. Paul had quite a reputation as a master mechanic and was often referred to as the Boiler Doctor, working in the commercial mushroom industry in Chester County. Upon retirement Paul devoted his time to the operations of his farm with his wife Pam at Calvert Farm in Rising Sun, MD. Paul was loved by many. He was a kind and gentle man.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.