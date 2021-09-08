ELKTON — Paul J. Lilly, 83 of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Whitby, WV, on January 30, 1938, he was the son of the late Oscar B. Lilly, Sr. and Laura (O'Neil) Lilly.
Paul retired from NVF, Newark, DE as a supervisor.
He enjoyed remodeling and working on his home, fishing, hunting, wrestling, playing poker, cars and watching old tv shows, especially Andy Griffith and Bonanza. What he loved the most and was most important to him was family, and he enjoyed the family holidays when they all gathered together.
Survivors include his beloved wife: Peggy (Alexander) Lilly; and daughter: Vicky Hernandez of Elkton, MD; one sister: Margaret Webb of Newark, DE; 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Paul was also preceded in death by his daughter: Terri Lilly; 5 sisters: Betty Meadows, Marie Hamm, Hazel Bragg, Wanda Fink, Ethel Bullins; and 4 brothers: Clayton Lilly, Oscar B. Lilly, Jr., Homer Ray Lilly and Dewey Lilly.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 12:30 pm until service. Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
