COLORA, MD — Paul J. Eldreth, Jr. (Ogg), age 76, of Colora, MD, passed peacefully Saturday, January 9, 2021 in his home surrounded by family. Born January 28, 1944 in Maryland, he was the beloved son of the late Jane and Paul J. Eldreth, Sr.
Paul was a selfless man, whenever his family or friends needed a hand, a shoulder to cry on or an ear to bend, he was always there. He was a hard worker and loved the simple things in life. If you ever stopped by the house to see him, you’d most likely find him working in the garage or doing yardwork. It was rare that he sat still, but when he did it was usually on the front porch with Lori watching his birds and loving on his buddies River and Sadie (his sons dogs). Some of his favorite things to do were going to his grandsons sporting events, sprint car races and the family trips he took with his siblings to OH to see his sister Betty and her family.
Paul is survived by his wife, America Martinez, Newark, DE; his daughter, Kimberly Akers and her husband Gregory, Surprise, AZ; his son, Timothy Eldreth and his wife Lori, Colora, MD; his grandchildren, Ryan Crossan, Dane Eldreth, Jonathan Eldreth, Jake Eldreth, Justin Eldreth, Dylan Dickerson, and Jared Eldreth; his sister, Helen O’Connell and her husband Johnny; his sister, Pauline White and her husband Lowell; his brother, Kenneth Eldreth, Sr. and his wife Yvonne; his sister, Janie Racine and her husband Gene; his sister-in-law, Mabel Eldreth; his stepsons, David Lewis, Blayze Lewis and his wife Ally, their daughter Emilyn; and many nieces and nephews, all of which he loved with his whole heart!
In addition to his parents Jane and Paul Eldreth Sr, Paul was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jeansonne (OH) and her husband Russ, Richard Eldreth “Smoke” (MD) and his son, Donny; Hazel Janney (MD) and her husband Tommy.
On behalf of Paul and his family, we would like to extend our deepest thanks and gratitude to all of our family and friends that provided their love and support during the last few weeks of his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul’s memory to Pleasant View Baptist Church in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, January 14, 2021, 1 PM, at the Pleasant View Baptist Church, 150 Downin Lane, Port Deposit, MD 21904. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021, 12 Noon until 1 PM, at the church prior to the funeral service. Pastor Josh Phillips will officiate. Paul will be laid to rest next to his parents in Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery, Colora, MD.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
