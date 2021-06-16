ELKTON, MD — Paul David Johnson, age 81, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021. Born in Maryland on May 2, 1940, he was the son of the late Everett and Grace Kelly Johnson.
Mr. Johnson served in the Army National Guard and retired from the United States Postal Service after 30 years. He loved spending time with his family and was an avid bowler, World War II enthusiast, and stamp collector. He was a proud member of the Rising Sun Fire Department for many years and a vendor at Singerly Fire Company flea markets.
Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Bonnie Jean Young Johnson; children, Abby Kolb (Brad), Birdsboro, PA and Kelley Lynn Smith (Erik Foulk), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Tarryn Smith and Greyson Kolb.
Funeral service will be held at 7 PM, Friday, June 18, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 6 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation, or to the Rising Sun Fire Department, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.