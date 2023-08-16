NORTH EAST — Paul C. Sands, age 82, of North East, Maryland passed away on August 13, 2023 at his home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Henry and Catherine (Schmidt) Sands. He was a veteran of the MD National Guard-Air Force. He served for 15 years on the Harford County Community College Board of Trustees. Paul was a former substitute teacher for Charlestown Elementary School and a former sports announcer at Perryville High School and Edgewood High School. He coached lacrosse for many years, and he loved caring for his wife and grandchildren.
Paul is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Keefer) Sands; daughter, Salliann Muscella (Louis); son, Scott A. Sands (Heather); sister, Dianne Romoser; grandchildren, Julie McDougall, Bailey Sands, Tricia Sands, Joel Sands, Dominic Muscella, Beatrice Muscella, Ava Muscella and Vinnie Muscella; and great-granddaughters, Lindsey McDougall and Zoey McDougall.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Family Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm.
Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
