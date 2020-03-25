Patty J. Kemfort (Hunter)

RISING SUN — Patty J. Kemfort, 73 of Rising Sun, MD, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Coal City, WV, on November 16, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Paul Hunter and the late Lena (Farley) Fristoe.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 28 years: George E. Kemfort; her children: Crystal Carpenter, Robert Phenneger both of Elkton, MD, Norman L. Cochran of Rising Sun, MD and Leslie Cochran of Abingdon, VA; step-father: James West; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.
Funeral service, conducted by Chaplain Richard Berry will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 11:00 am.
Interment will follow services in Rose Bank Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD.
