RISING SUN — Patsy Jane Estes, 83 years, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the home of her daughter. Born September 15, 1938 in Aldino, MD, she was the daughter of the late John Howard and Dorothy V. Bozzi Estes.
Patsy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Rising Sun, MD, a proud member of the DAR Harbor of Grace Chapter, and a member of the NSDAR of Havre de Grace, MD. Known for her strong work ethic Patsy was the owner/operator of Pat's Beauty Salon of Perryville, MD, during the 70's. Patsy had deep faith and spent a lot of her time studying the Bible. It was important to her to share His word with her children and grandchildren and anyone she met. She had a peaceful way about her. Some of Patsy's hobbies included a love for the outdoors and nature, listening to the gospel, watching old movies, cleaning, refinishing furniture; instead of throwing it away she would make it new.
She will lovingly be remembered by her daughter, Tracy Letts (Nick); sons, John T. Stewart and Adrian N. Stewart; four grandchildren, Laura Miklas (Joshua), Matthew Stewart, Nicholas Letts (Sarah), Jacob Stewart; and six great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her brother, Madison H. Estes, sister, Ruth E. Dever and grandson, Jacob T. Stewart.
Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 12 Noon, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11 AM until 12 Noon, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
