PORT DEPOSIT/ELKTON — On September, 19, 2022 Patrick T. Troy of Port Deposit and Elkton, MD. Born June 28, 1955 in Baltimore, MD, he was preceded in death by his birth parents, Carolyn and Thomas Troy, and his adoptive parents, Gerard and Mildred Holzschuh.
Pat is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Margaret (Bogdan) Troy; sons, Clayton Troy and Mitchell Troy; sister-in-law, Jean Troy; and cousins, Denise Fiorucci (Brian), David Dryden, and Dan Dryden.
In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his brother, Gerard Troy.
Pat had a kind and giving nature. He had a knack with plants and landscaping. He enjoyed adventures, especially boating, dirt bikes, his Harley motorcycle, and sporting clays.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Saturday, September 24, 2022, 12 Noon, at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, September 23, 2022, 2 PM until 4 PM, and 6 PM until 8 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
