RISING SUN, MD — Patrick “Pat” Michael Muir, Sr. of Rising Sun, MD, age 71, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 19, 2021. He was born on November 21, 1949 in Cumberland, MD to the late James Gillette Muir, Sr. and Betty (Boggess) Muir.
Pat proudly served in the United States Navy. He was a member of the American Legion Post 194 in Rising Sun, MD as well as the American Legion Harley Riders group in Rising Sun, MD and the Abate motorcycle club in Cumberland, MD. A genuine, kind hearted and giving person, he was a proud member of APWGAD based in Rising Sun, and would help everyone that he could. A gifted woodworker, he made beautiful wood art pieces for others. Pat enjoyed watching football every week as well as hunting, fishing, camping and playing horseshoes. Pat had a pilot’s license and loved to fly small planes. After his retirement, Pat traveled with his wife Ruth throughout the United States and they have taken many cruises together. A lover of pranks, Pat would often surprise people when least expected.
Above all Pat adored and was devoted to his family, known lovingly as “Pappy” to his grandchildren and their friends. Pat will be remembered by all who knew him as a happy and fun-loving person that brought joy to others and lived life to the fullest. He will be dearly missed.
Pat is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth A. Muir; three children: Patrick M. Muir, Jr, Chad Aaron (Becki) Muir and Christopher David Muir; three step-children: Jerry Lee (Jennifer) Eaton, Jr., Richard “Bear” Benjamin (Michelle) Eaton and Cindi Ann Farris; 22 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild with another on the way; two brothers: James “Jim” (Rochelle) Muir, Jr. and David (Ruth Autry) Muir; two sisters: Mary Ellen (Herb Sentz) Hinckle and Laura (Steve) Lepley; uncle, Lowell White and lifelong best friend, Marvin (Patti) Hott, Sr.
In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his son, Sean Muir; brother, John James Muir and three sisters: Margaret Bauer, Angela Rockwell and Pam Kaufman.
A celebration of Pat’s life will be held at 11am on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends my begin visiting at 10am. Burial will be held privately.
