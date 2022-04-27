NORTH EAST — Patrick Joseph Timchula, 54, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Born July 15, 1967, he was the youngest son of the late John and Bertha Timchula of Baltimore, MD.
Mr. Timchula worked as a supervisor in the lumber shipping industry. He was a devoted Christian who loved his family and Jesus. Anyone who knew him would say he was warm hearted, protective, and always looking for adventure. He loved going to the gym and watching football and wrestling. Known for his sweet tooth, Mr. Timchula always enjoyed having a piece of candy.
Survivors include his loving wife, Joanna Y. Timchula; children, Anthony Timchula (Sierra), Nicholas Timchula, and Erica Timchula; step-children, John Melvin and Jocelyn Melvin; siblings, Steven Timchula (Terri), Michael Timchula, Anna Gold (Ron), Kathleen Gordon, and Rocky Timchula (Frances); and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, John M. Timchula, III, Peter P. Timchula, and Helen M. Farrell.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 28, at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Monarch Recovery Ministries, 790 E. Old Philadelphia Road, North East, MD 21901, or visit monarchrecovery.org; or to the recovery charity of your choice.
