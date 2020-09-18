AUTO, WV — Patrick Eugene Gabbert, 76 of Auto, WV passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Born November 22, 1943 in Auto, WV he was the son of the late Marshall Eugene and Ruth Lucille Johnston Gabbert. Patrick had worked as a Group Home Counselor and Computer Technician. He was a member of the Woodland Community Church, the Rush Run Philharmonic Band and a founding member of the EPICS of Rising Sun. He was a talented musician and was proficient in playing the guitar, piano, bass fiddle and singing. Patrick hosted “Piney Woodstock” every August at his home. Friends and musicians from all over would come play, eat, and fellowship. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, James Gabbert and sister, Shirley England. He is survived by two sisters, Judy Johnson (Kevin) and Linda McCummings (Frank Paragallo) all of Rising Sun, MD, his companion of many years, Christina Lewenczuk, sister in law, Helen Polly Gabbert of Niceville, FL, brother in law, Robert England of Rising Sun, MD, several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Woodland Community Church Cemetery, Auto, WV with Pastor Mark Gillenwater officiating. A musical memorial service will be held later. Online guestbook can be signed at www.morganfh.net. Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.