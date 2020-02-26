ELKTON — Patrick Aloysius O’Donnell, age 84 of Elkton, MD, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Union Hospital, Elkton, MD. His words “I’m fine” are now true.

Born “four score and seven years ago” — actually August 20, 1935 in Wilmington, DE — he was the son of the late Joseph and Lillie (Walsh) O’Donnell.

Patrick served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a Union Carpenter with Local 626. In years past he was a dedicated platelet pheresis donor at the Blood Bank of Delmarva.

Survived by his wife of 53 years, Penny (Smith) O’Donnell, children: Patrick (Shawn) of Louisville, KY, Daniel (Tina) of Albertville, AL, Heather Bouchelle (Tim) of Rising Sun, and Erin (Cynthia) of Elkton; grandchildren; Leanne, Daniel (Dusty), Kristin (Jesse) Clontz, Amy (Michael) Osborn, Jordan (Jennifer), Caitlin (Mike) Murray, Carson Bouchelle, Shaun (Trish), Austin, and Dillon (Rachel); great-grandchildren, Caine and Nora Clontz, Pearl Osborn, Rory and Rhett O’Donnell, Brooke Murray, and Eloise O’Donnell. He is also survived by brothers, James and Charles; sister, Helen “Honey” Passmore; and many nieces, nephews, friends and family.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by sons Michael and James, sister, Marie Raymond, and brothers, John “Jackie” and Joseph.

Friends may call Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm and also from 10:00 am till 11:00 am on Friday at Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will be held Friday, March 6 at 11:00 at the funeral home.

Not good-bye, see you later.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations (blood or money) to the Blood Bank of Delmarva.

