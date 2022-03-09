RISING SUN, MD — Patricia "Pat" Ann Smith of Rising Sun, MD, age 79, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022. She was born in Buffalo, NY on March 11, 1942 to the late Charles Walters and Bernice (Ecker) Walters.
Pat worked at the Stitching Post in Rising Sun, MD as a seamstress before going on to work as a teller with WSFS until her retirement. She had many hobbies including gardening, swimming, trips with her grandchildren, and attending horse shows. Pat was a great seamstress and made her own clothing as well as gowns for several family weddings. She loved nice dresses, open toed shoes and pocketbooks, and always was fashionable and well put together. Pat found her greatest joy in spending time with her family.
Pat is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Dale M. Smith; two daughters: Tammy L. Smith and Cynthia M. Smith (Howard Pierce); two grandsons: Brian M. Guethler (Laura Bouchelle) and Jacob A. Guethler (Ashley Martin); six great-grandchildren Nathaniel Rosenthal, Makenna Guethler, Natalee Guethler, Logan Guethler, Olivia Guethler, and Jackson Guethler.
Services for Pat will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
