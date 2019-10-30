CHIEFLAND, FL — Patricia L. Fisher, 72, formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, October 25th, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late Edwin W. Fisher, of whom she shared 37 years of marriage. She is survived by step children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Services at Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA. Viewing is on Monday, November 4th from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Service starts at 11:00 A.M.
