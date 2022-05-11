NORTH EAST — Patricia L. "Pat" Henderson, 70 of North East, MD, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
She was born in Elkton, MD, on April 11, 1952.
Pat was a member of Immaculate Conception/St. Jude's Church. She enjoyed cooking Sunday dinner every Sunday for family and welcomed anyone to her table. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, relishing every moment she spent with them.
Survivors include her 3 daughters: Dawn E. Deel (Randall) of North East, MD, Michelle L. McKinney of Bethesda, MD and Lisa A. Kerns (Patrick) of Elkton, MD; mother: Julia Rose (Eder) Jensen of Elkton, MD; 10 grandchildren: Andrew Zepp, Cody Zepp (Samantha), Tabetha Zepp, Jeremy McKinney, Mitchell McKinney, Jacob McKinney, Gregory Jones, Natalie Jones, Mary Kerns, Wilson Kerns; 2 great granddaughters: Gracie Yoder and Hadley Zepp; her siblings: Judy Blackledge (Larry), Thomas Jensen III (Peggy), Dorothy Smith, Mary Ayrton, Kristina Clarke (Buck), Jay Jensen (Cindy) and Susan Benjamin (Mike).
Patricia was preceded in death by her father: Thomas Lincoln Jensen, Jr.; her husband: Mitchel L. Henderson; and a grandson: Billy Zepp.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, May 13, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Jude's Roman Catholic Church, 928 Turkey Point Road, North East, MD.
