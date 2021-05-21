ELKTON — Patricia Kay Kendall, 74 of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Wilmington, DE, on January 17, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Catherine (Workman) Charshee. She was the wife of the late Larry R. Kendall, Sr. who died on March 7, 2016.
She was a deli clerk at Food Lion, North East, MD. She enjoyed playing shuffleboard.
She is survived by a son: Larry R. Kendall, Jr. of Elkton, MD; her daughter: Victoria Bye (David) of Elkton, MD; two sisters: Joeia Moore of Rising Sun, MD and Ella Bender of North East, MD; a brother: Kenneth E. Charshee, Jr. of Cherry Hill, MD; three grandchildren: Tyler R. Kendall (fiancé, Summer McCachren, Hailey K. Bye (fiancé, Hunter Jones), Aireann N. Bye; and three great grandchildren: Alexis Kendall, King Whitt and David Kendall.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a sister: Mary Bristow.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.
Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.