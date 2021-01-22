NORTH EAST, MD — Patricia Joan Fennessey of North East, MD, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the age of 78. She was born in Lockport, NY on June 27, 1942, daughter of the late Edward J. Rounds and Joan Dunn Sopiak. She was raised by Harry and Leona Rounds of Wrights Corners, NY. She was the wife of the late Captain Robert Condon Fennessey, Jr.
Mrs. Fennessey retired from the DuPont Company and MBNA with over 37 years of experience. She was the supervisor of the 401K plans at DuPont. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. She was a member of the Friends of Villa Aviat, an associate of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales. She volunteered at Mount Aviat and the Oblate Fathers for many years. She enjoyed playing her Cordovox accordion at Villa Aviat on holidays for various groups and at local nursing homes. She enjoyed gardening.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia L. Keller and husband, Jason, and granddaughters, Joyce and Neely, and grandson, Sean. She is also survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Richardson and husband, David, and grandsons, Lance and Logan. She has many nieces and nephews in NY. She was raised in NY with her sister, Karen Skidmore (whom she loved dearly). Also residing in Lockport is her sister-in-law, Cathy Rounds, wife of her late brother, David Rounds.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at the Oblate Sisters Chapel. Interment will be in Oblate Sisters Cemetery, Childs, MD.
In lieu of flowers, her family is asking donations be made to the Oblate Sisters of St. Francis de Sales, 399 Childs Road, Childs, MD 21916.
