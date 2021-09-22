Loving wife, mother, and sister, Patricia passed peacefully the evening of September 1st. Patricia was preceded in death by husbands J. Larry Twiford and James Begley, and survived by daughter Kimberly Twiford, siblings Robert Mullen and Suzanne Gust, stepsons James, Michael and Mark Twiford, and nephews Jonathan and Joseph Lemich. Patricia graduated from the University of Maryland with a chemistry degree and went on to a successful career in chemical sales, breaking the glass ceiling as one of the few women at the time to attain executive positions at chemical companies including Hercules, MacDermid, and BASF. She brought joy to all who knew her through her warmth, fun-loving nature, and compassion. Her passing leaves a void in the lives of those who loved her, but we take comfort that she is now resting in the arms of God. Services for Pat are being handled by Earthman Funeral Directors - Hunters Creek in Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, Patricia's wishes were that donations be made to: Bayside Community Network, P.O. Box 9, Elkton, Maryland 21921.
