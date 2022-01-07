ELKTON, MD — Patricia Fay Shumate Nickle's life did not come to an end with her death, as she is continuing her life with our Lord Jesus Christ. She passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Born in Bluefield, WV, on February 14, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Furches E. and Alma Lee Shumate.
Mrs. Nickle retired from AAA Mid-Atlantic, Newark, DE, where she worked as a call center supervisor. She attended Crossroads Bible Church, Elkton, and was a member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association. Mrs. Nickle enjoyed the simplest pleasures in life like cooking, sewing, and gardening. She found her biggest joy in spending time with her husband, siblings, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many cherished friends. Her loved ones admired her sass and wit and delighted in her many hugs.
Survivors include her loving husband of 20 years, David M. Nickle; children, Edward L. Long (Christina), Elkton, MD, and Deborah L. Benyo (Jeffrey), Newark, DE; stepson, Michael Nickle (Jana), Erie, CO; grandchildren, Edward, Adam, Donald, Amanda, Lindsay, Alexandra, Nelson, and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Liam, Gemma, Emilia, and Taylor; siblings, Sandra Nelson, Elkton, MD, Robert Shumate, Sun City, FL, and Peggy Frazer, Versailles, KY.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Monday, January 10, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
At the request of the family, face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Troubadour Ministry; or to the Paris Foundation, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals at the above address.
