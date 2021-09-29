CHESAPEAKE CITY — Patricia Estelle Blackson age (81) of Chesapeake City, MD passed away on September 18, 2021.
Born on October 29, 1939 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Anna (Allen) Taylor and the devoted wife of the late Mark Blackson
Before she retired, Patricia worked as an Administrative Assistant at The University of Delaware. She enjoyed solving Crossword Puzzles, Boating on The Chesapeake Bay, Flower Gardening and "riding around with the top down" in her prized 1990 Corvette Convertible. Patricia was a sports fan, especially NASCAR and enjoyed watching the races with a cold beer in hand. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Patricia Jordan and her husband Greg Stratton; Three Sons: Todd Blackson, Theodore Blackson, Taylor Blackson and his wife Lora; Four Grandchildren: Chad Blackson, Joshua Blackson, Ashton Jordan and Camryn Jordan.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 10:00 am - 11:00 am followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 am at RT Foard Funeral Home - Elkton - 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Blackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
