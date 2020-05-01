BEAR, DE — Patricia Dean Duvall, age 72, of Bear, DE, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born in Atlanta, GA, on May 17, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Edward W. and Ercie Thomas Duvall.
With a love for drawing, Ms. Duvall had been a computer draftsperson, most recently employed by ISO, Austin, TX. A “people” person with a deep faith, she enjoyed helping others, chatting, and music.
She is survived by her brother, Michael Duvall (Nancy), West Grove, PA.
Funeral service with interment in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, will be private.
