PORT DEPOSIT — Patricia Brittan Brooks of Port Deposit Maryland went to glory August 20, 2022 peacefully at home. She was 86.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Brooks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
PORT DEPOSIT — Patricia Brittan Brooks of Port Deposit Maryland went to glory August 20, 2022 peacefully at home. She was 86.
Patricia was born April 22, 1936 in Baltimore, Maryland. She is the daughter of the late Loyd Brittain and Bessie Spiegelmeyer. She was preceded in death by her husband Thurland Eugene Brooks Sr. In 2001.
Mrs. Brooks was baptized a Jehovah’s Witness in 2008. She loved and served God, had a heart for people, was a loving, compassionate person who would help others even if it meant she would go without. She loved her family and friends with all her heart and tried to guide others to live their life in a way that would please God. She was the matriarch of her family, loved to garden and butterflies.
Mrs. Brooks was survived by her sons Thurland Eugene Brooks Jr., Keith Avery Brooks, Marshall Daniel Brooks, and Dale Brooks, her brother John Brittain, her brother in laws John Brooks, Michael Brooks, her sister-in-law Patricia Huber, 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a handful of very special friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Thurland Eugene Brooks Sr., her children Norman Scott Brooks and Rebecca Lynn Brooks, 2 brothers, 2 sisters, 2 brother in laws, 1 sister-in-law and 2 grandchildren.
Memorial will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses
1120 Telegraph road
Rising Sun Md 21911 at 3:00 pm on September 3rd
For those unable to attend in person the memorial will also be held on Zoom ID 85361980191 Password 636216
Graveside visitation to follow at
West Nottingham cemetary
1195 Fire Tower Rd.
Colora, MD
APG Chesapeake
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.