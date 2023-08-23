MILLSBORO, DE — Mrs. Patricia Anne Fonner of Millsboro, DE passed away at home on August 17, 2023, surrounded by her family and friends after a 3-year battle with Lymphoma. She was 82 years old. Pat's life was defined by her unwavering love and devotion to her family and friends.
She was born in Altoona, PA on July 8, 1941, to the late Eugene L. and Ella Mae Riggle Counsman. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one sister Linda Wray, who was not only her sister but her kindred spirit. We now have two very special guardian angels watching over all of us.
Patricia retired as a legal secretary in the Maryland States Attorney's Office. She was an active member of Long Neck Methodist Church where she worshiped and made many friends. She was also a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star of Altoona, Pa. Pat was a proud military wife who enjoyed traveling all over the world. She was a lady of strong faith in Jesus Christ the Son of God and the matriarch of the family raising four beautiful children.
Patricia was an avid reader and loved playing Word with Friends with many friends across the country, but her favorite thing was spending time with her family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and her presence will be forever missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Ronald Lee Fonner of Millsboro, DE; four children: Karen Ann Fonner of Millsboro, DE; Kathy Ann Ingersoll (Todd) of Colora, MD; Douglas Lee Fonner (Wanda) of Dover, DE; and Duane Lee Fonner (Laura) of Springfield, VA; siblings Robert Counsman (Janet) of Altoona, PA, Jane Wherren (Barry) of Ilseboro, ME, Gary Counsman (Betsy) of Altoona, PA and a brother-in-law Terry Wray of Altoona, PA. She also leaves behind five grandchildren: Dylan Fonner (Karly), Bailey Ingersoll (Courtney), Amy Rogers (Michael), Jacob Fonner, Nathan Fonner; three great grandchildren, Ryan, Kailynn and Kylie as well as her beloved K-9 Companion "Oscar" and her sister by heart Dr. Joyce Beam. Pat is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the Long Neck Methodist Church, 32051 Long Neck Rd, Millsboro, DE, 19966 where friends may visit beginning at 3:00 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu flowers the family suggests donations in Pat's memory to Long Neck Methodist Church, 32051 Long Neck Rd, Millsboro, DE 19966. The family would also like to thank Accent Care Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.
Arrangements by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, DE.
