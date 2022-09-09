ELKTON — Patricia Ann Tesch, 72 of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
A lifelong resident of Cecil County, she was born in Calvert, MD, on December 10, 1949, the daughter of the late George and Florence Viola (Simpers) Rhoades.
Patricia retired as a supervisor from Perry Point VA Medical Center, Perry Point, MD. She was also a member of the North East VFW Ladies Auxiliary, North East, MD.
Survivors include one daughter: Joyce Bilski and companion Nick Underwood; her grandson: Michael Bilski; bonus granddaughter: MacKenzie Underwood, all of Elkton, MD; three brothers: George Walter Rhoades of North East, MD, Dean Rhoades of Chesapeake City, MD and Edgar Rhoades, Sr. of Elkton, MD.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was also preceded in death by two brothers: Lester Rhoades, John Rhoades; and sister: Dorothy Parrett.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will be Monday, September 12, 2022 beginning at 11:00 am at the funeral home.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.