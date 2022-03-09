PORT DEPOSIT, MD — Patricia "Pat" Ann Jones, age 80, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Wilmington, DE, on August 21, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Margaret Gilligan Dancy.
A graduate of Elkton High School, Elkton, MD, Pat went on to work for the Maryland Transportation Authority, where she retired as a toll collector. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids, and with each one she held a special bond. An avid gardener, she loved growing her tomato plants, which she sold for 20 years at the St. Mary Anne's Garden Market, where she was known as the "Tomato Lady". Pat was a cat lover, and she also like antique cars. She enjoyed going to the casino, taking road trips to Amish Country, and to the beach with family.
Survivors include her children, Margaret Bounds (Mark), and Eric Jones, Sr., both of Port Deposit; grandchildren, Tara Eaton (Erik), Eric Jones, Jr. (Holly), Tyler Bounds, and John Jones; great-grandson, Shane Denver; siblings, Mary Hall (Frank), Severn, MD, and Patricia Wiltfang, Grinnell, IA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Parker.
Graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Elkton Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
