CONOWINGO — (Hoover) Patricia Ann Jones, age 67, of Conowingo, MD, went home to be with the Lord on July 11, 2021. Patricia was born in Towson, MD. She was the daughter of John and Irene Hoover. Patricia was also the beloved wife of the late John Jones whom she courted and married for 31 years. She was the dear mother of four daughters, Jennifer (Steve) Miller of Freeland, MD, Jacqueline Houreas of Parkton, MD, Jessica (Bradley) Harmon of Conowingo, MD, and Heather (Allen) Conrad of Elkton, MD, and devoted grandmother of Kenai, Kaiti, Jasmyn, Larissa, Carter, Briar, and Rosalyn. Patricia was also survived by her sister, Judy (Tom) Pearse of Parkton, MD, and brother John Hoover of Freeland, MD. She also was the sister of the late Ralph Martin.
Patricia loved spending time with her daughters and grandkids. She also enjoyed her day trips to go visit other family she loved dearly. When she wasn’t with family, she enjoyed relaxing at home and doing crossword puzzles. Patricia was a graduate of Hereford High School. She also enjoyed attending Porters Grove Baptist Church and helping anyone in need.
Celebration of life service will be held at Porters Grove Baptist Church. 478 Connelly Rd., Rising Sun, MD 21911. Fellowship will be held after at 2420 Bulls Saw Mill Rd., Freeland, MD 21053.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.