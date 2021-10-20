CONOWINGO — Patricia "Patti" Ann Fry, 59 years, of Conowingo, MD, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in York, PA. Born February 16, 1962 in Havre de Grace, MD, she was the daughter of the late Albert W. and Laura McCall McGuigan.
Patti was a member of the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD, a member of the Eastern Amateur Arabian Horse Show Circuit, and a member of the Blue Ridge Arabian Horse Association. She was employed as a dental assistant by Dr. Shawn C. Brennan of Rising Sun, MD.
Patti is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, David G. Fry of Conowingo, MD; daughters, Lauren Ashley Thomas, Jeannie Murray, and Brittany Bennett; 5 grandchildren; brothers, Rick McGuigan, Ronald McGuigan, and Wesley McGuigan; sisters, Donna Grant, Sharon McGuigan, and Connie Fritts.
In addition to her parents, Patti was preceded in death by her brother, Stephen McGuigan.
Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11 AM, at the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, October 18, 2021, 6 PM until 8 PM, at Pleasant View Baptist Church. Pastor Dr. Harold Phillips of Pleasant View Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery of Peach Bottom, PA.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
