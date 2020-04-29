Patricia Ann Day (Quinn)

NORTH EAST — Patricia Ann Day, 78 of North East, MD, passed away at home Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Born in Hyattsville, MD on July 24, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Joseph T. and Bernice Quinn.
She began her career working for Scott Paper, later on opened a children’s clothing shop in Chadds Ford, PA and then retired from the Franklin Mint. She was active in the Chesapeake Isles Civic Association and on the Board of Directors. Patricia loved to cook, travel and visiting her grandchildren.
Survived by her loving husband of 60 years: Wilbert Day; 3 sons: Donald A. Day of Blue Spring, MO, William E. Day of Chester Springs, PA and Jeffrey T. Day of Media, PA; a sister: Joan Lexie of Leesburg, FL; 6 grandchildren and 5 1/2 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Friday, May 1, 2020 at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where visitation will begin at 10:30 am.
Interment will follow services in Middletown Presbyterian Cemetery, Media, PA.
