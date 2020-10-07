PORT DEPOSIT — Patricia Ann Ayers, affectionately known as “Mee Maw” by her beloved family, age 82 of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at home.
Born in Baltimore, MD, on August 13, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Frieda (Greger) Brown.
Patricia enjoyed quilting, playing cards, puzzles and taking cruises with her husband.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years: Kenith Eldon Ayers; one daughter: Sherrell Gambrill Einsig; 3 grandchildren: Steven Gambrill, Jr., Stephanie Gambrill Streckfus, Stacey Gambrill Trombley; and 2 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was also preceded in death by a son: Kenneth Duane Ayers.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where funeral services are scheduled for Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Interment will follow services in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
