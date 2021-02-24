ELKTON — Patricia Ann Allen of Elkton Maryland went home to be with her Lord and Savior in Heaven at the age of the age of 82 on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Patricia was born on December 17, 1938 in Wilmington Delaware to the late Harry & Mary (O’Donnell) Stackler.
Pat was a graduate of Wilmington High School in 1956. She was a stay at home mom with 5 children for several years before going out into the workforce. She worked for Harris Jewelers, the Franklin Mint, and the job she absolutely loved most was at the Archway Inn for 29 years. At the Archway, she was known as Miss Pat. Everyone loved her there. On the menu, it said if you don’t know what to eat, just ask Pat. She later became a part time lunch lady at Bohemia Manor High School before her retirement. She loved to dance, bowl, play bingo, The Washington Redskins, The Baltimore Orioles and Nascar. Her favorite driver was Sterling Marlin and then Denny Hamlin. She loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed family reunions.
Pat is survived by her husband John Allen of Elkton, MD. She was a beloved sister of Harry Stacker (Cindy) of White Marsh, MD; Marie Sawyer (Phil) of Camden, DE; and Joseph Stackler (Patricia) of Elkton, MD. She was an adored mother of Debbie Thomas (Danny) of Elkton, MD.; John Allen Jr. (Evelyn) of Luverne, AL.; Lori Brown (Ray) of Venice, FL.; Rob Allen of Smyrna, DE.; Patty Tyson (Tom) of Boise, ID., and step- daughter Julie Guns (Mike) of Bear, DE. She is also survived by her grandchildren Dana Goodman (Cliff) of Concord, NC.; Danny Thomas Jr. (Nikky) of Bear, DE.; Jeromy Thomas of Riverside, MD.; Russ Canning (Stacy) of Elkton, MD.; Thomas Allen (Arielle) of Elkton, MD.; Benjamin Tyson (Jalyn) of Navarre, FL.; Alix Coleman (Justin) of Okinawa, Japan; Robbie Allen Jr. (Vincenta) of Earleville, MD.; and Mike and Morgan Guns of Bear, DE. Also survived by her great grandchildren Noah Trimble (Tori) of Killeen, TX.; Mason and Olivia Goodman of Albemarle NC; Larissa and Carter Thomas of Conowingo, MD.; Fynlie and Barrett Tyson of Navarre, FL.; and Aiden Thomas of Bear, DE.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her granddaughter Heather Michelle Allen.
A celebration of Miss Pat’s life will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main Street, Elkton, Maryland at 11 a.m. Family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Gilpin Manor Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “The Alzheimer’s Association” and sent in the care of the funeral home. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com
