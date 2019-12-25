CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD — Patricia Ann Gardner Lucas, age 74, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born in Elkton, MD, on November 30, 1945, she was the daughter of Mary Ashley Gardner and the late George B. Gardner.

Mrs. Lucas retired from Avon Corporation, Newark, DE, as a district manager, after 33 years of service. She was a member of Endeavor Church, Pleasant Hill, MD. Mrs. Lucas loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and has been all over the world.

Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Kenneth W. Lucas, Sr.; children, Judi Leffew Pardee (Jay), Thomas Leffew (Angie), Scott Leffew, Tyna Remley (Scott), Kenneth Lucas, Jr. (April), Krystle Owen (Chris) and Brittney Lucas; siblings, Mary Snyder (Ray), Georgia Howard, William Gardner and Charles Gardner (Sharon); 19 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 3 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made payable to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., and sent to the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

To send flowers to the family of Patricia Lucas, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Service information

Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
2:00PM-3:00PM
Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A.
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Patricia's Visitation begins.
Dec 27
Funeral Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
3:00PM
Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A.
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Patricia's Funeral Service begins.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.