CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD — Patricia Ann Gardner Lucas, age 74, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born in Elkton, MD, on November 30, 1945, she was the daughter of Mary Ashley Gardner and the late George B. Gardner.
Mrs. Lucas retired from Avon Corporation, Newark, DE, as a district manager, after 33 years of service. She was a member of Endeavor Church, Pleasant Hill, MD. Mrs. Lucas loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and has been all over the world.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Kenneth W. Lucas, Sr.; children, Judi Leffew Pardee (Jay), Thomas Leffew (Angie), Scott Leffew, Tyna Remley (Scott), Kenneth Lucas, Jr. (April), Krystle Owen (Chris) and Brittney Lucas; siblings, Mary Snyder (Ray), Georgia Howard, William Gardner and Charles Gardner (Sharon); 19 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 3 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made payable to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., and sent to the above address.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.