ELKTON, MD — Pastor David Harvey Rash, age 70, of Elkton, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Born in Sylmar, MD, on December 31, 1949, he was the son of the late George L. and Gladys Greer Rash.
Until his calling into the ministry, Pastor Rash was an apartment manager for 32 years. As a member of the Peninsula-Delaware Conference of the United Methodist Church, he was assigned to St. John’s United Methodist Church, Lewisville, as well as Cherry Hill United Methodist Church, Cherry Hill. Pastor Rash loved being with his family. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed coaching his children and their sports teams, as well as coaching the Cherry Hill Cougars for many years. This dedication carried forward to watching his grandchildren playing sports and attending all of their events.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Shirley Rash; children, David J. Rash and wife, Yvonne, Elkton, MD, Heather DiIenno, Chesapeake City, MD, and Lauren Bergstrom, Cecilton, MD; grandchildren, Hannah, Hayden, Quinn, Holden, Rowan, and Everett; sisters, Barbara L. Rash, Milford, DE, and Judy E. Hart and husband, Roger, Elkton, MD; sister-in-law, Beverly Rash, Elkton, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Pastor Rash was preceded in death by his brother, George M. “Max” Rash, Sr.
Funeral service will be held at 12 Noon, Monday, February 24, 2020, at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 595 Lewisville Road, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, or to St. John’s Methodist Cemetery Fund, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.