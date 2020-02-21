ELKTON, MD — Pastor David Harvey Rash, age 70, of Elkton, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Born in Sylmar, MD, on December 31, 1949, he was the son of the late George L. and Gladys Greer Rash.

Until his calling into the ministry, Pastor Rash was an apartment manager for 32 years. As a member of the Peninsula-Delaware Conference of the United Methodist Church, he was assigned to St. John’s United Methodist Church, Lewisville, as well as Cherry Hill United Methodist Church, Cherry Hill. Pastor Rash loved being with his family. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed coaching his children and their sports teams, as well as coaching the Cherry Hill Cougars for many years. This dedication carried forward to watching his grandchildren playing sports and attending all of their events.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Shirley Rash; children, David J. Rash and wife, Yvonne, Elkton, MD, Heather DiIenno, Chesapeake City, MD, and Lauren Bergstrom, Cecilton, MD; grandchildren, Hannah, Hayden, Quinn, Holden, Rowan, and Everett; sisters, Barbara L. Rash, Milford, DE, and Judy E. Hart and husband, Roger, Elkton, MD; sister-in-law, Beverly Rash, Elkton, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Pastor Rash was preceded in death by his brother, George M. “Max” Rash, Sr.

Funeral service will be held at 12 Noon, Monday, February 24, 2020, at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 595 Lewisville Road, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the adjoining cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, or to St. John’s Methodist Cemetery Fund, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

Service information

Feb 24
Visitation
Monday, February 24, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
St. John's United Methodist Church
595 Lewisville Road
Elkton, MD 21921
Feb 24
Funeral Service
Monday, February 24, 2020
12:00PM
St. John's United Methodist Church
595 Lewisville Road
Elkton, MD 21921
Feb 24
Interment
Monday, February 24, 2020
12:00AM
St. John's United Methodist Cemetery
595 Lewisville Road
Elkton, MD 21921
