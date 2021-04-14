READING, Pa. — Pamela Lynn Baker, 56, of Reading, Pa., passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Born in West Grove, Pa., on October 8, 1964, she was the daughter of William S. Palmer, Sr., Parkesburg, Pa., and the late Joyce Thomas Palmer.
In addition to her father, survivors include her children, Eric C. Baker and Kristina M. Baker; grandchildren, Mark Baker and Ann Baker-Emminger; and siblings, William Palmer, Jr., and Darlene Wickwire.
Funeral service 11 a.m., Friday, April 16, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Visitation 10 a.m. Interment in St. John’s Cemetery, Lewisville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., at the above address.
