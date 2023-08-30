EARLEVILLE — Pamela Ellen Sauer, 68 of Earleville, MD passed away on August 24, 2023 with her loving husband by her side.
Pamela was born on November 13, 1954 in Lancaster, PA, daughter of the late Curtis Morris and Patricia Ciccone. She lived in Lancaster where she raised her family until moving to Florida in 1998. She returned to Crystal Beach making it her home in 2011. Pam has worked for Dollar General in Cecilton for the past 12 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Peter Sauer, her daughters, Kelly Laughman (Josh) and Amanda Stonesifer (Nate) all of Lancaster, PA, her grandchildren, Jordan, Jaedan, Nathan, Robert and Johnessa and brothers, Andrew Morris of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Woody Morris of New Smyrna Beach, FL.
Donations may be offered to the American Cancer Society, Cecilton Vol Fire Co. or Hacks Point Fire Co.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 1 at 11 am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, Galena, MD.
A life celebration will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Pamela Sauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.