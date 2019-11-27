ELKTON, MD — Pamela Darlene Tweed, age 71, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born on June 18, 1948, in Richlands, VA, to Lloyd R. Short and Beulah E. Messer Short.
Pam had worked at Blue Chip in Elkton, and enjoyed watching old mystery movies and reading.
She is survived by her children, Adam Tweed and Lisa Tweed Graff, both of Elkton, MD; granddaughter, Sarah Perez; one great-grandson, Benjamin, whom she called Benji; siblings, L. Ralph Short (Babe) and Bobbie Short; two special nephews, Jeff and Tony Short, as well as other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tweed was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Tweed; and siblings, Jackie, John and Barry Short.
She will be forever loved and missed by so many people. She was one of a kind.
Funeral service and interment will be private.
