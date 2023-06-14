PORT DEPOSIT — Pamala Lynn Stewart, 68 of Port Deposit, MD, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 9, 2023 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
Born on September 15, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Gloria (Stimax) Gatchel.
Pamala retired from Aberdeen Proving Ground in Administration. She had previously worked at American Energy Corp.
She showed her love through cooking homemade meals, hosting family gatherings, gardening and being with her family! She adores her grandchildren and spent as much time as she could with them. Her son was her one and only and she was so proud of him. The great joys in her life were RV-ing with family as often as possible, with her little dog Lucy always by her side.
Pam cared deeply about her family and animals, and made such a lasting impression on those lucky enough to know her. Every person who met Pam, felt her kindness shine through in her smile and genuine interest in knowing them.
Survivors include her husband: Matthew Stewart; son: Matthew Moss (Kristen) of Elkton, MD; three grandchildren: Andrew Moss of Port Deposit, MD, McKenzie Moss and Carson Moss both of Elkton, MD; and two brothers: David and Dean Gatchel.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11:00 am at the funeral home.
Interment will follow services in Asbury Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
