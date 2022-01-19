OXFORD — Pam Hartzell, 58 of Oxford PA, died Tuesday January 11, 2022 with family and friends by her side. Born August 31, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Robert K. and Gloria Spengler Hartzell.
She graduated from Boyertown High School, Class of '81 and from Millersville University, Class of '85 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. Pam was Teacher, Librarian, and Destination Imagination (DI) Team Manager at Holly Hall Elementary School (HHES) in Elkton Maryland.
Pam is survived by a brother, Robert S. Hartzell, Hamburg, PA and Kip Hartzell, Raleigh NC, two Nieces and two Nephews and three Great Nieces. She will be missed by all.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday January 22, 2022 in the Assumption-Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 2181 Washington Ave., Northampton PA 18067. There will be a viewing from 11:00 am until the time of the service in the church. Burial will be in St. Peters UCC Cemetery, Northampton, after the funeral along with a luncheon to exchange stories and memories of Pam.
