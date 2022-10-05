NORTH EAST, MD — Dr. Pablo Ortiz Velasco, Jr. dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on October 3, 2022, at his home in North East, MD. He spent his last day surrounded by his loving family doing things his way until the very end. He will be forever in their hearts and missed very much every day.
Pablo was born to Pablo and Mary Velasco on May 21, 1932, on the island of Panay in the Philippines. He graduated from the University of San Agustin, Iloilo City, Philippines and then attended medical school at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines. He always knew that he wanted to be a doctor, and it was his dream to come to the United States to practice medicine.
Pablo started his 30 plus medical career in Wilmington, DE working as a house physician, emergency room doctor, and then opened a private practice in Odessa, DE. He enjoyed taking care of people and being a rural doctor, he was always on call; it was not uncommon for him to have patients show up at the house and he would stitch them up on the kitchen table.
Pablo was not afraid of hard work. In addition to his private practice, he worked nights at the Newark Emergency Center, Newark, DE, was the factory physician for Hercules, Inc., Wilmington, DE, and was the school doctor for St. Andrew's School, Middletown, DE.
Pablo was blessed with a large and loving family. He was married to Dr. Vilma F. Tadalan for 36 years, and together they enjoyed traveling, dancing, and hosting family reunions. They shared their time between their residence in North East, MD and Henderson, NV. Pablo enjoyed golf, ballroom dancing, and spending time with his loved ones. He was very proud of his family and offered countless hours of advice. His children and grandchildren's success was his greatest happiness.
Pablo is survived by his wife, Dr. Vilma Tadalan-Velasco, North East, MD; his children, Lisa Velasco and husband, Robert Halminski, Selbyville, DE, Lori Yanez and husband, Nelson, Glen Mills, PA, and Tina Velasco Greer and husband, Fred, Bear, DE; his stepchildren whom he considered his own, Lee Tadalan and Liddy Haines, Ridley, PA, Teresa Cosca and husband, Rick, Virginia Beach, VA, and Joe Tadalan and wife, Megan, North East, MD; grandchildren, Jessica Yanez, Amanda Yanez, Madison Tadalan, Alex Tadalan, Krischan Cosca, Ian Tadalan, and Jackson Tadalan; and siblings, Ramona Reyes, Jose Velasco, and Manuel Velasco, all from Ontario, CA, Carmen Gepilano, Manduriao, PHL, and Maria Elena Rueda, Manila, PHL.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Felipe Velasco.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass 11 a.m., Friday, October 7, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 West Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
