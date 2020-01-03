NORTH EAST — Otis L. Isaacs, Jr., 73 of North East, MD, passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Born in Elkton, MD, on June 13, 1946, he was the son of the late Otis L. Isaacs, Sr. and Sarah Virginia (Manlove) Isaacs.
He retired from Chrysler with over 28 years of service as an Electrician.
Otis was a very active member of the North East Fire Co. He held several positions which included President, Chief, Board of Directors, Chief Engineer and a delegate to the Maryland State Fireman's Association for many years. He was inducted into the Harford-Cecil Hall of Fame in 2003.
In his spare time, he enjoyed repairing lawn equipment. He also enjoyed the time he spent with his sons at the fire house. Most of all he loved his beloved wife and family and took great joy in his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years: Dollie (Dean) Isaacs; 2 sisters: Virginia "Ginny" D'Avito (Carl), Mary Jane Johnson (Mack); a brother: John E. Isaacs; his children: Melissa Colvin (John), Robin B. McCann (John), Otis L. Isaacs, III (Char) and Jeffrey W. Isaacs (Stephanie);11 grandchildren: Heather Buckland, Kristin Isaacs, Kyle Buckland, Megan Isaacs, Shane Smith, John McCann II, Austin McCann, Sierra Isaacs, Anthony Colvin, Alan Colvin and Austin Colvin; 11 great grandchildren: Kami Warner, Hadley Kyle, Hayden Kyle, Kyndal Warner, Lenny Kyle, Kayleigh, Alan, Caiden, Carter, Callie, and Maddox Colvin. Also survived by 1 nephew and 3 nieces.
In addition to his parents, Otis was also preceded by a son-in-law: Rodger Buckland.
Funeral service, conducted by Rev. Phil Meekins and Rev, Greg Halsey will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am until service.
Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
